Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead at 13:32 of the first period after converting a feed from Alex Pietrangelo while shorthanded. The 27-year-old Stephenson has two shorthanded points and five more on the power play in 49 contests. He's at 35 points, 81 shots and a plus-21 rating overall.