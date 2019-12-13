Play

Stephenson secured an even-strength assist and dished out a hit in Thursday's loss to St. Louis

Stephenson collected his second point with the Golden Knights since coming over in a trade from Washington on Dec. 2. The 25-year-old has added some nice depth in the desert, as he's now up to six points, 22 shots on goal and 25 hits in 29 games this year.

