Stephenson notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Stephenson ended a five-game point drought when he set up goals by Alec Martinez and Michael Amadio. Prior to the slump, Stephenson was humming along pretty well -- he had points in 11 of 15 games in December. The 28-year-old is up to 11 goals, 31 helpers, 69 shots on net, 51 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 47 contests overall.