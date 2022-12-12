Stephenson recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Stephenson has partially bounced back from a cold end to November, logging four assists (three on the power play) in six games to begin December. The 28-year-old continues to fill in for Jack Eichel (lower body) as the first-line center, though the absence of his linemate has taken a toll on Stephenson's offense. He's at 23 points (six on the power play), 50 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 30 contests this season.