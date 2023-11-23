Stephenson logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

The helper was Stephenson's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 14, but he remains an effective middle-six playmaker. On the year, he's at 11 points, 19 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 16 outings. Four of his points have come on the power play and one other was a shorthanded assist.