Stephenson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Stephenson is up to three assists in four games to begin December, but his goal drought is at 13 contests dating back to Nov. 12. The 28-year-old set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in this tilt. Stephenson has six goals, 16 helpers, 47 shots on net, 38 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 28 appearances. His offense could remain a little less stable than usual as long as Jack Eichel (lower body) is out of the lineup.