Stephenson logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stephenson hasn't scored a goal in 11 games, and his overall offense has dropped a bit too with six assists in that span. The 28-year-old doesn't seem to be in danger of losing his top-six spot -- head coach Bruce Cassidy has kept his two best lines intact for much of the season with little shuffling. Stephenson is up to six goals, 15 helpers, 45 shots on net, 34 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 26 outings.