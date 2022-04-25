Stephenson scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Stephenson got the Golden Knights on the board at 14:23 of the first period. This was his third straight game with a goal, and he achieved a pair of season milestones with his 20th tally and 60th point. The 28-year-old has added 119 shots on net, 67 hits, a plus-1 rating and 13 power-play points through 76 contests this season while often filling a top-six role.