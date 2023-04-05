Stephenson notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Stephenson missed Monday's game in Minnesota with an illness. He was eased back in a bit, logging just 15:17 of ice time in his typical third-line role Tuesday. The 28-year-old forward has collected 10 points over his last 13 outings, and he's reached the 60-point mark for the second year in a row. He has 14 tallies, 46 helpers, 113 shots on net, 73 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 77 contests.