Stephenson recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Stephenson has earned a point in six of his last seven games, and his last two points have come with the man advantage. He set up Jack Eichel's first-period tally Tuesday. Stephenson is up to four goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-6 rating through 11 contests overall. He's found a home on the top line, which has helped propel Vegas to the top of the Western Conference with a 9-2-0 record.