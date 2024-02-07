Stephenson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Stephenson put the Golden Knights ahead early in the third period and set up William Karlsson for the empty-net tally to seal the win. Prior to the All-Star break, Stephenson went three games without a point. The 29-year-old has had some rough patches this season, but he posted a solid eight points over 13 outings in January. Overall, he's at nine goals, 28 points, 68 shots on net, 26 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 47 contests.
