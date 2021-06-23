Stephenson (upper body) took line rushes in warmups and is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stephenson has missed three games with the injury. Based on the line rushes, the 27-year-old is expected to return to his usual top-line role between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, while Alex Tuch will drop back into a third-line assignment.
