Stephenson notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Stephenson helped out on a Mark Stone goal in the third period. The assist extended Stephenson's point streak to five outings (one goal, six assists). For the season, the versatile forward has six tallies, 12 helpers, 32 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-10 rating through 18 appearances.