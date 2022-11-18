Stephenson notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Stephenson helped out on a Mark Stone goal in the third period. The assist extended Stephenson's point streak to five outings (one goal, six assists). For the season, the versatile forward has six tallies, 12 helpers, 32 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-10 rating through 18 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: On four-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up shortie•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Four-point night Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Contributes assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Strikes shorthanded in win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Earns power-play helper•