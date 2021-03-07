Stephenson notched an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Stephenson's point streak is up to four games, during which he has two goals and three helpers. The 26-year-old forward is at 14 points, 27 shots and a plus-12 rating in 21 contests. He's been reliable at both ends of the rink, and the natural winger has mostly played center this year, which gives him versatility.