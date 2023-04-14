Stephenson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Stephenson surged with three goals and seven assists over his last eight games to make this a career year. The versatile forward had 16 tallies, a career-high 65 points, 120 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-12 rating through 81 appearances. His flexibility in the lineup should be an asset as the Golden Knights face the Jets in the first round of the playoffs.