Stephenson scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Stephenson needed just 28 seconds to open the scoring. He added a second goal in the first period and then assisted on Shea Theodore's tally in the third. The 27-year-old Stephenson set career highs in goals (12) and points (29) after Saturday's big game. He's added 65 shots on net, a plus-20 rating and 25 PIM through 42 appearances this year.