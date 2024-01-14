Stephenson scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Stephenson was listed on the top line Saturday with Jack Eichel (undisclosed) joining William Karlsson (lower body) among Vegas' wounded centers. The goal was Stephenson's first since Dec. 17, but he was the only Golden Knight to solve Jacob Markstrom. Stephenson is up to seven tallies, 20 points, 49 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 39 outings. He may be able to jump-start his offense if he continues to see a bigger role, but he's been fairly disappointing for fantasy managers in the first half.