Stephenson scored a power-play goal and added three even-strength assists in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
After opening the scoring early in the first period, Stephenson played distributor in the third and collected his trio of helpers as linemate Jack Eichel erupted for a hat trick. Stephenson hadn't had a multi-point performance since Vegas' opener, but he's been a steady source of offense and has six goals and 15 points through 15 games on the season.
