Stephenson (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 clash with Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

If cleared to play, Stephenson would be back in the lineup following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old center managed just one assist in his previous seven contests and remains bogged down in a 16-game goal drought dating back to May 8 versus the Blues. Despite his slump, Stephenson was slotting into a first-line role with Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone but may be hard-pressed to unseat Alex Tuch from that spot Tuesday.