Coach Pet DeBoer labeled Stephenson (undisclosed) a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Stephenson was initially expected to be reevaluated after the five-game road trip came to its conclusion, but he has apparently made some progress since Monday and could make it back for one or both of the remaining two contests. Clarification on his status should arrive on game day.