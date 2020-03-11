Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Game-time call versus Wild
Coach Pet DeBoer labeled Stephenson (undisclosed) a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stephenson was initially expected to be reevaluated after the five-game road trip came to its conclusion, but he has apparently made some progress since Monday and could make it back for one or both of the remaining two contests. Clarification on his status should arrive on game day.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Adds helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Delivers assist•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up equalizer•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Provides helper Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Converts on shorthanded breakaway•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.