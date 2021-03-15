Stephenson (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson didn't participate in Monday's morning skate, and Cody Glass filled in on the first line centering Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. The 26-year-old Stephenson has been superb this year, providing seven goals and 11 assists across 25 games. If he can't go, he'll aim to return for Wednesday's rematch against the Sharks.