Per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, Stephenson (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Flyers on Saturday.
Stephenson has missed the last four games with the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 13 games this season. Should Stephenson get the go-ahead to play, he will replace Pavel Dorofeyev in the lineup.
