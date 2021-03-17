Stephenson (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Stephenson has been red hot recently, having racked up two goals and nine points through his last eight games, so fantasy managers hoping to plug him into their daily lineups will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus San Jose.
