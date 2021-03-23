Stephenson recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Stephenson had the secondary assist on Mark Stone's first of two goals in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper was Stephenson's first point in three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old forward has 19 points, 33 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-14 rating through 28 appearances.