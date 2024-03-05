Stephenson scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

With the Blue Jackets up two goals in the third period, Stephenson wired a slap shot by Daniil Tarasov to put the game within reach. Stephenson added a primary assist, two shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 20:16 of ice time. The 29-year old forward now has eight points -- four goals and four assists -- in his last seven games. His recent performance suggests he can be a reliable fantasy contributor, especially if the Golden Knights start to rediscover their winning ways.