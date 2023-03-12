Stephenson produced an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Stephenson was the only Vegas forward to fail to record a shot on goal, but he made up for it by helping out on Paul Cotter's third-period tally. Over his last 14 games, Stephenson has a modest six points and a plus-2 rating. He defied expectations following a drop to the third line earlier in the season, but his production has matched the role lately. The 28-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 39 helpers, 94 shots on net, 68 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 66 appearances.