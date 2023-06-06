Stephenson recorded two assists in a 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Stephenson's first helper was registered during a Vegas power play. He's up to eight goals and 17 points in 19 playoff contests this year, including five points with the man advantage. Although Stephenson could be regarded as Vegas' third-line center behind Jack Eichel and William Karlsson, he's not your typical third-liner, logging 20:57 of ice time Monday after averaging 18:15 through his previous 18 playoff appearances.