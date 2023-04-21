Stephenson scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Stephenson put the Golden Knights ahead for good at 5:37 of the third period. He also set up the first of Mark Stone's two goals later in the frame. Stephenson had a career-high 65 points in 81 regular-season contests, and while he's on the third line at even strength, he sees important minutes in all situations. The 28-year-old should have fantasy appeal as a versatile, pass-first forward.