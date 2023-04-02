Stephenson scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Stephenson went 10 games between goals. In his last 12 outings, he has nine points, 19 shots on net and nine blocked shots. The 28-year-old forward is up to 14 goals and 45 helpers through 76 appearances, putting him a point shy of reaching 60 for the second straight year. He's added 112 shots, 73 hits, 52 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 2022-23.