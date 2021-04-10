Stephenson scored a goal on two shots and dished an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.
Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 5-0 lead in the second period, and he added the primary helper on Max Pacioretty's empty-netter in the third. The 26-year-old Stephenson snapped his 13-game goal drought Friday. He's up to eight tallies, 22 points, 45 shots on net, 21 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 34 outings.
