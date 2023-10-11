Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Stephenson opened the scoring in the first period when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play. He also assisted on Jack Eichel's empty-net tally in the third. Stephenson has posted 64 and 65 points in the last two seasons, and it appears he'll be a full-time fixture in the top six this year. He worked on a line with Mark Stone in the season opener, though that duo may have a rotating cast of left wings throughout the campaign.