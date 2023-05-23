Stephenson (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Stephenson missed the morning skate with an illness, but he was always probable to play in this contest. Look for the 29-year-old to center the third line and see power-play time as usual. He has three points over the first two games of the series versus Dallas.
