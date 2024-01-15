Stephenson (illness) is expected to play Monday versus the Predators, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Stephenson will be able to play despite missing Sunday's practice. He has compiled seven goals, 20 points and 49 shots on net across 39 outings this campaign. Byron Froese is slated to be a healthy scratch in Monday's contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Nets shorthanded tally•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Two more points Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Pair of points Sunday•