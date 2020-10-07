Stephenson penned a four-year, $11 million contract with Vegas on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson played in 41 games for the Golden Knights this season after beating acquired from Washington in December. The 25-year-old winger set career highs in goals (eight) and assists (14) in those appearances, which doesn't even account for the three goals and one helper he registered in 24 contests with the Caps. Heading into next season, Stephenson should slot into the third-line center role but could challenge for more responsibilities, including time with the No. 2 power-play unit.