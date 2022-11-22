Stephenson logged an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Stephenson helped out on Alex Pietrangelo's game-winning tally with 5:46 left in the third period. The helper assured Stephenson wouldn't go without a point in consecutive games for the first time this year. The steady forward has six goals, 13 assists, 36 shots on net, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots nad a plus-10 rating through 20 contests. He's earned three power-play points and two others while shorthanded.