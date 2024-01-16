Stephenson picked up two helpers in Monday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Stephenson was a question mark for Monday's contest after missing Sunday's practice with an illness. However, the 29-year-old center would ultimately suit up and pick up assists on two of Mark Stone's three goals in the Vegas win. Stephenson now has a goal and three points in his last two games after picking up just one point (an assist) in his previous 10 contests. Overall, he's up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) through 40 games this season.