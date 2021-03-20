Stephenson (undisclosed) had three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 17:37 during Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stephenson missed two games with the apparently minor injury. He returned to his usual role as the first-line center between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable putting Stephenson back in their lineups, as he has 18 points, 32 shots and a plus-14 rating in 26 appearances.