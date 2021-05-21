Stephenson recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.

Stephenson set up Mark Stone's first tally of the contest to get the Golden Knights on the comeback trail in the second period. The 27-year-old Stephenson has picked up helpers in each of the last two games. The center should continue to be in a good position for offense with a dash of physicality as a top-line option for Vegas.