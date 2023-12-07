Stephenson notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Stephenson has managed just two assists, both on the power play, over 10 games since he returned from an upper-body injury. It's unclear if that injury has lingered -- he's maintained his regular middle-six role amid the slump, which has also seen him go minus-6 with just 11 shots on net. Stephenson has always been more of a playmaker, but with just 12 points (five on the power play) and 26 shots on net over 23 contests, he'll be hard-pressed to get to the 60-point mark for a third consecutive season.