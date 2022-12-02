Stephenson produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Stephenson set up Shea Theodore's go-ahead goal in the third period, but the Golden Knights failed to hold the lead. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Stephenson, who hasn't often had long stretches without offense since landing in a top-six role. The 28-year-old forward has six goals, 14 helpers, four power-play points, 42 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-10 rating through 25 appearances this season.