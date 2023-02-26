Stephenson recorded an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Stars.

Stephenson has picked up four assists during a seven-game goal drought. He set up a Jack Eichel tally in the third period of this contest. Stephenson has reached the 50-point mark with 12 goals and 38 helpers through 59 outings this season. The versatile forward has added 88 shots on net, 64 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.