Stephenson (upper body) went minus-1 and won only five of 15 faceoffs in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Stephenson's return from a three-game absence didn't provide the expected spark to the Golden Knights' unusually quiet top six. The 27-year-old remains at six helpers with a plus-8 rating, 15 shots on net, 20 hits and 12 blocked shots through 15 playoff games. He saw 19:01 of ice time Tuesday, so he should be considered fully healthy heading in Thursday's must-win Game 6.