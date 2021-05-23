Stephenson posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Stephenson made a touch pass to Alex Tuch on the latter's rush through the neutral zone on the Golden Knights' second goal. The 27-year-old Stephenson has picked up an assist in three straight games -- he's only been held off the scoresheet when the Golden Knights were shut out in Game 1. The Saskatchewan native continues to chip in well on offense in a top-line role.