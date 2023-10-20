Stephenson recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Stephenson set up Jonathan Marchessault's first-period marker. Through five contests, Stephenson has collected two goals, four assists, seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Three of his helpers have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old is locked in as the second-line center and should continue to provide reliable offense -- he had just three stretches last season of more three or more games without a point.