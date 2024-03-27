Stephenson notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Stephenson has five points over his last six games, providing steady offense from a second-line role. The 29-year-old has come around after an inconsistent start first half of the campaign. Overall, he's at 45 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 68 appearances while seeing ice time in all situations.