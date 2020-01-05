Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Loving Vegas life
Stephenson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues. The goal was the game winner.
It's his first multi-point game of the season. Stephenson has just 13 points, including eight goals, in 41 games this season. But his time in Vegas has been productive -- Stephenson has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 games in the desert.
