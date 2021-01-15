Stephenson had an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Stephenson set up Mark Stone for the Golden Knights' go-ahead goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Stephenson is functioning as a top-line center, although it's unlikely he'll produce offensively in line with that role. He's a solid depth option in deeper formats given his usage with wingers Stone and Max Pacioretty at even strength.