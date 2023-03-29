Stephenson provided an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Stephenson has picked up five helpers over his last nine games. He's managed just two goals and 10 assists over 23 contests since the All-Star break -- playing in a middle-six role over that span has taken some of the wind out of his sails on offense. The 28-year-old forward has 56 points, 106 shots, 73 hits and a plus-9 rating through 74 appearances this season.