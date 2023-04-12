Stephenson provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The assist was Stephenson's ninth point in the last seven games (two goals, seven assists). That impressive push has allowed him to match his career-best 64-point campaign from a year ago -- the 28-year-old has 15 goals and 49 assists in 80 outings this season. He's added 118 shots on net, 74 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating. With one more game left on the schedule (Thursday in Seattle), Stephenson will likely have a chance to set a new personal best on offense.