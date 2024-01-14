Stephenson missed practice Sunday with an illness.
Byron Froese was recalled from AHL Henderson, indicating there's some doubt that Stephenson will be available for Monday's game against Nashville. The 29-year-old Stephenson has seven goals and 20 points through 39 games this season.
